Shipp: It’s time for journalists to tell more complex truths

In the aftermath of the latest confrontation between neo-Nazis and those who have been deemed anti-fascists or, antifa, I saw one guy asserting that white people made this country. Obviously, schooling failed him. But I firmly believe that we soldiers without swords — to borrow a phrase from the documentary filmmaker Stanley Nelson — can fill in the knowledge gap of his ilk. Start with a magnificent opus by the New York Times, The 1619 Project. That long overdue corrective will absolutely alter the minds of anyone not too far gone to learn. The collection of essays and commissioned literary works challenges readers to unlearn what they think they know about the country’s origins and to recognize the centrality of the African/African-American presence.