Md. case reveals religious discrimination in education

How does the current education system discriminate against religious people? Everyone is forced to pay for public schools — government run and funded schools — but those institutions cannot be religious in nature. They can teach about religion, but even that is very difficult because public schools must not be perceived as even incidentally promoting any religious precepts, much less being openly guided by them. In other words, non-religious people can get the education they want from the government schools for which they must pay, but religious people cannot.