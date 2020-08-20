Clean energy not just good for the environment, but the economy too | COMMENTARY

All Marylanders can help to fight the effects of climate change while strengthening our economy, whether through smart choices in energy use or buying higher quality products that last longer. Local governments can continue to explore cost-effective approaches, including public-private partnerships, to reduce all types of pollution and promote economic growth. Finally, as our nation faces an urgent need to confront climate change amid a once-in-a-lifetime health and economic crisis, now is the time for federal leaders to embrace the reality, as shown in the World Resources Institute Report, that climate progress and economic recovery and growth can and must go hand-in-hand.