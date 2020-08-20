Clean energy not just good for the environment, but the economy too | COMMENTARY

While the COVID-19 emergency has created the most significant economic crisis since the Great Depression, a new report underscores the reality that smart investing in clean and renewable energy and other green practices not only fights the effects of climate change but also boosts the economy — a fact that should guide everyone from consumers in their choice of products to policy decisions by local, state and federal governments.
What’s more, the report by the widely respected World Resources Institute puts the spotlight on Maryland as a national leader. Out of all 50 states, Maryland is No. 1 in carbon dioxide emissions reductions, all while the state has increased real gross domestic product to benefit its economy. The nation would do well to follow Maryland’s example, which is the result of a commitment to sound science that guides decisions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience to climate change while also committing to the growth of Maryland jobs and the state’s economy.
It’s a common-sense approach that depends on bipartisanship, as seen by the work done by the Maryland Commission on Climate Change and its diverse membership. Over the last five years the commission has provided a forum for science-based discussions and recommendations on strategies, including increasing the goal for the amount of greenhouse gases to be reduced and advancing environmental and energy justice and fair and just transitions for workers from fossil industries to clean and renewable energy sectors.
In addition, Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act of 2016, which requires reductions of greenhouse gases in Maryland by 40% by 2030 — requirements that are among the most aggressive in the country and significantly more stringent than those in the Paris Climate Accord. And as federal climate change efforts have stalled, Maryland and other states have stepped up to ensure continued progress.
Maryland is an active member in the U. S. Climate Alliance and is a founding member of the multistate Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), the nation’s first program to cap and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The World Resources Institute report pointed to RGGI as a key driver of Maryland’s nation-leading progress. In the period studied, 2005-2017, Maryland greenhouse gas emissions fell by 37.6%, the largest drop in the country. At the same time, the state economy grew by 17.7%. But much more needs to be done.
In an effort toward more progress, Maryland’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Act draft plan includes more than 100 strategies to reduce emissions while creating jobs and achieving economic benefits for all Marylanders, especially those that are underserved and underrepresented. With continued, robust engagement with the commission, the scientific community, and the general public, we expect to finalize the plan before the end of the year and then submit it to the General Assembly and the governor for their review.
Maryland’s recent move to join a multistate clean truck initiative also provides environmental justice benefits because diesel pollution often impacts lower income communities the most. Another recent action: Maryland’s proposed regulations to reduce emissions from super-polluting hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and methane. HFCs are used in refrigeration, foam, and insulation and, like methane, are greenhouse gases that are significantly more potent than carbon dioxide.
All Marylanders can help to fight the effects of climate change while strengthening our economy, whether through smart choices in energy use or buying higher quality products that last longer. Local governments can continue to explore cost-effective approaches, including public-private partnerships, to reduce all types of pollution and promote economic growth. Finally, as our nation faces an urgent need to confront climate change amid a once-in-a-lifetime health and economic crisis, now is the time for federal leaders to embrace the reality, as shown in the World Resources Institute Report, that climate progress and economic recovery and growth can and must go hand-in-hand.
Ben Grumbles (mde.secretary@maryland.gov) is Maryland’s Environment Secretary.