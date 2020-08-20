I did all the right things and got COVID-19 anyway | COMMENTARY

Even if I don’t have the science quite right, the point is that we humans are so blindly self-centering, we tend to anthropomorphize everything around us. That is, we ascribe human consciousness to nonhuman things. We act as if COVID-19 can follow directions or at least take moral hints. More than that, we treat this insidious virus, in particular, as a special species of justice — invented for our convenience. Tell me you haven’t thought to yourself that so-and-so deserves COVID-19 but so-and-so does not. Or that you yourself are a good person, a considerate rule follower, and therefore, this illness will not descend on you because you are, well, just too good to get it. Or at least, too healthy. And thus, let this be a lesson … Yeah, I kind of thought that myself. Poor me? It’s nonsense.