I did all the right things and got COVID-19 anyway | COMMENTARY

I did all the right things. I got COVID-19 anyway. What’s more, I got it on the fourth day of our vacation — our first getaway since March, in a cabin in rural Vermont that belongs to my husband’s family.
I imagine two reactions to this news: “Poor you!” and “Serves you right!” Neither one is relevant.
Let’s stop being sentimental and emotional about this. A virus is a microscopic parasite that can only thrive and reproduce inside a host body. Its primary role is to deliver its genomic material into the host cell. A respiratory tract can act as a convenient passage for the virus to bind itself to its host cell receptors. As a quasi-living organism, a virus, as I understand it, is the sum total of its evolutionary programming. It does what it does because it can. And because it is opportunistic — which is how it perpetuates its existence.
Even if I don’t have the science quite right, the point is that we humans are so blindly self-centering, we tend to anthropomorphize everything around us. That is, we ascribe human consciousness to nonhuman things. We act as if COVID-19 can follow directions or at least take moral hints. More than that, we treat this insidious virus, in particular, as a special species of justice — invented for our convenience. Tell me you haven’t thought to yourself that so-and-so deserves COVID-19 but so-and-so does not. Or that you yourself are a good person, a considerate rule follower, and therefore, this illness will not descend on you because you are, well, just too good to get it. Or at least, too healthy. And thus, let this be a lesson … Yeah, I kind of thought that myself. Poor me? It’s nonsense.
COVID-19 didn’t politicize itself; we did that. Dr. Anthony Fauci told National Geographic Magazine recently that the U.S. fight against the disease has “taken on a political tone like nothing I’ve ever seen.” Flouting guidance about wearing masks and practicing social distancing reflects a profoundly anthropomorphic view of COVID-19. It’s something dreamed up by someone who cannot be trusted, for whatever reason. As if the virus had actually chosen its own friends and enemies. As if it actually took sides. It’s laughable and sad.
I’m reminded too of the bestseller, “When Bad Things Happen to Good People,” by Harold Kushner. In it, Mr. Kushner tells the heartbreaking story about learning his young son Aaron has a rare and fatal disease. Mr. Kushner writes, “It contradicted everything I had been taught. I could only repeat over and over again in my mind, ‘This can’t be happening. It is not how the world is supposed to work.’ Tragedies like this were supposed to happen to selfish, dishonest people.” Mr. Kushner, a rabbi, is angry at God for allowing this to happen to him. The hubris, of course, is extraordinary. What was promised to Mr. Kushner that was not promised to any of us? A life free from tragedy, from death? Of course not.
I see the seductive power of anthropomorphy at work here. Mr. Kushner’s boy was born with the seeds of a terminal illness deep within his genetic structure. Nothing that Mr. Kushner did, or didn’t do, brought death to his door. It just happened. It happens. It’s not about, never about, what someone deserves based on their behavior or their values.
During my illness, I’ve also been reminded of Bill Clinton’s 1992 stump speech. His seminal point, which he made over and over, was that “the ideal [is] that if you work hard and play by the rules you’ll be rewarded, you’ll do a little better next year than you did last year, [and] your kids will do better than you.”
This became a mantra of what all “good” people deserved — setting aside four centuries of systemic racial inequities that made this mantra a cruel myth for millions of Black and Indigenous peoples and other people of color. This isn’t exactly anthropomorphizing since humans are all too responsible for reducing complex economic, social, legal and racial forces into a feel-good statement about what everyone more or less deserves, if they try hard. But it is reductionist and self-centering, in a similar way. Show me the money, honey. It’s all about me. Yeah, right.
It’s all a zero-sum game, isn’t it? We don’t win when others lose. The gifts that science yields to us will not be denied through fictitious refutation. This can’t be true because I don’t want it to be true. This goes for statistics as well, showing that poor people, and people of color, are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. That’s not an anthropomorphic projection; it’s a fact, and we ought to recognize the difference.
So, the virus found me as its host. On vacation! That’s not fair or unfair, it’s not right or wrong, it’s not because of anything I did or did not do. If we could think about COVID-19, among other things, in terms of “Look what’s happening to us.” instead of “Why is this happening to me?,” perhaps we could become a tad less self-centered. And that would be a really good thing.
Amy L. Bernstein is a writer and COVID-19 survivor living in Baltimore. She can be reached at amywrites@live.com.