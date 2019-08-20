A solution to Baltimore’s crime: police cadet high school

This sprint, the Department of Housing announced a $10 million investment to develop 40 row homes ($250,000 each) in Upton. Thus, with $25 million a year they should be able renovate or build 100 new homes a year for the new cadets. Perhaps even more cheaply with economies of scale. These homes might be grouped in 25 on each side of a street so that every year, two more blocks in the city would become the center of a few-block radius of safe zones, as it seems unlikely criminals will want to spend much time on or near streets that 50 police officers live on. Others looking to move to the city, might also consider moving near these blocks as it may ease their concerns about crime. This of course, requires the community to feel safer in the proximity of officers, which certainly has not been the case. These new cadets could be part of re-establishing trust through their education and building relationships with the communities they live in.