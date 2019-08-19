Pitts: The ‘peculiar institution’ is no artifact of the dead past

And you'd love to hear this person make that argument to Lou Smith. The former Mississippi slave once told of a white man who fathered several children by a black woman he owned. "And when her babies would get about a year or two of age he'd sell them and it would break her heart. She never got to keep them. When her fourth baby was born and was about two months old she just studied all the time about how she would have to give it up and one day she said, 'I just decided I'm not going to let old Master sell this baby; he just ain't going to do it.' She got up and give it something out of a bottle and pretty soon it was dead."