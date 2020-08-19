The Big Ten put the health of student athletes first. It was the right decision. | COMMENTARY

Many critics of the Big Ten’s decision argue that young football players are not vulnerable to the more serious impacts of COVID-19 or that it’s a risk worth taking. This is simply false. Young people may not be as likely as older adults to die from COVID-19, but they are not invulnerable from the ravages of this disease. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can create serious and potentially lasting complications, some of which are still being studied. Cardiology experts warn that COVID-19 may have serious negative impacts on athletes’ hearts, including myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can lead to arrhythmia, cardiac arrest and death, especially in a person who performs rigorous exercise and is unaware they have the condition.