Using environmental design to fight crime invites discrimination | COMMENTARY

In recent years CPTED has come under criticism as a key form of spatial anti-Blackness, because it encourages suspicion toward those deemed illegitimate users of public space, most notably Black youth and other marginalized groups. As killings of unarmed Black men at the hands of police and white vigilantes have caught the national attention and inspired a new wave of civic activism around racial oppression, there have been increasing calls for CPTED to be removed from municipal codes. For years advocates of the approach have attempted to deflect criticisms by incorporating more community engagement or including additional aims like neighborhood livability. The continued negative impacts of these strategies are often simply blamed on “poorly trained practitioners.” But despite revisions, little has changed in the basic aims and concrete interventions of the strategy. Like many regressive public safety approaches, CPTED locates causes of urban problems in poor Black communities themselves, rather than in the systemic conditions that have produced extreme racialized poverty, urban decay, and social misery in these communities in the first place.