Votes for women: Maryland’s complicated story

In other states support for suffrage was growing. By 1920 two-thirds of Congress had voted for a federal amendment, as had several states. But in February 1920 the Maryland legislature rejected the amendment, denying that Congress even had the right to propose such a change. Voting was a state matter, as Democratic legislators argued against women moving beyond the domestic sphere into a male public space and also expressed their fears about enfranchising black women. The Baltimore Sun called the amendment a force bill and praised Maryland men "who have been true to the honor and the interests of the state. Maryland suffragists have received the rebuke they deserved." William Marbury, member of the House of Delegates and scion of a famous legal family, sued to have the amendment negated by the Supreme Court. In this sad chapter in state history, the Maryland legislature did not ratify the suffrage amendment until 1941.