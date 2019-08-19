Developmental education critical for underprepared students

Two students in my class were suffering from PTSD, one had epileptic seizures several times during the semester, one had a brother killed just a month into the semester, and 16 worked at least 30 hours a week. Four of my students had graduated from high school without ever having read a complete book or written an essay. One of my students was living in his car. Three of my students had trouble applying for financial aid because their parents wouldn’t provide the tax return required to apply: Their parents didn’t want them to go to college; they thought their kids should go to work to support the family.