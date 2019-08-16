D. Watkins: Baltimore needs help

I’m sick of crumbling schools that produce viral videos of freezing students up and down my social media timelines. I shouldn’t have to donate books that teachers want to a school system in a major American metropolitan city. I’m sick of my tax dollars paying the salaries of Freddie Gray’s killers. I’m sick of my previously incarcerated friends, who were products of our city’s failure, having to reenter society with little to no opportunities. I’m sick of almost every piece of infrastructure here, in general. At times, it seems impossible for a black person to make it here in Baltimore, a predominantly black city, especially if you are crazy enough to dream of being an artist.