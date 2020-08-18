Who says Kamala Harris will be a good representative for Black Americans? | COMMENTARY

In the contest for the White House, people have been inclined to see Ms. Harris’s tactics as evidence of her spunk and resolve. But, as a governor, indeed, as a president, what assurance do voters really have that she has more going for her than a deep sense of entitlement related to her lifelong privilege? How can voters, particularly African Americans, be certain that she will do anything other than represent her class? How can voters be reassured that she will do more than simply look different from Donald Trump, or, for that matter, Mr. Biden, on one of the many days we might anticipate when he will misspeak or have a lapse of ethical judgement?