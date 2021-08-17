Baltimore honors past by building a future with immigrants | COMMENTARY

Today, Baltimore — like cities across the country — faces a severe labor shortage, posing significant challenges to successful economic recovery. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are nearly 9.3 million job openings across the U.S.— the highest number on record. There are 250,000 jobs available on the Maryland Workforce Exchange alone. Industries such as crabbing and dairy farming are struggling to find the manpower they need to continue to operate, let alone to thrive. All the while, U.S. birth and fertility rates have been on a steady decline, and Baltimore’s population is the lowest in a century , having lost over 27,000 residents in the last decade.