Childhood hunger will last beyond next year; Biden administration, Congress must extend free meals program | COMMENTARY

Studies show that children participating in school meals are less likely to have nutrient inadequacies and more likely to consume fruit, vegetables and milk during breakfast and lunch. As a result, children are less likely to experience obesity. On the other hand, very few packed lunches brought from home meet National School Lunch Program standards. For example, packed lunches brought from home by pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students have more calories, fat, saturated fat and sugar than school lunches, and less protein, fiber, vitamin A and calcium, according to a study conducted after implementation of the school meal nutrition standards. Indeed, since the nutrition standards of the Healthy and Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, school meals have become the healthiest overall source of food that children in America eat.