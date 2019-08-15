‘Suicide watches’ often destined to fail

In hospitals, there are various levels of suicide watch. The highest is one-on-one, whereby a staff member must constantly be in the presence of the patient, often at arm’s length. Next comes 15-minute checks, and then 30-minute checks. But even 15-minute checks are fraught with danger, as a patient can hang himself and strangulate in a few minutes. Thirty-minute checks are rather useless for a seriously suicidal patient. Most suicidal patients have already figured out where to hang themselves and with what appliance — shoe laces, a bedsheet, a belt. Hence these items are regularly confiscated for a suicide watch. But a determined patient can still find ways using wiring or pieces of string, or another person may furnish him contraband. Those who truly wish to die eventually succeed, despite all the precautions available.