Law that shields bad cops from liability needs to be changed | COMMENTARY

In light of current high profile police brutality incidents around the country, the term is far from esoteric legalese and the idea of whether the country should stop protecting officials who break the law is highly debated. While the U.S. Supreme Court in June rejected seven opportunities to rule on qualified immunity’s continued vitality, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act (H.R. 7120) in June. The bill would end qualified immunity for law enforcement officers. In the Senate, a bill has been introduced that would eliminate qualified immunity and separate legislation would significantly reform the doctrine.