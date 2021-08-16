Maryland’s handling of unemployment claims worse than you know | COMMENTARY

Both myself and the delegate for whom I work are committed to fighting through these struggles of communication with the Department of Labor, because we want to make sure people who reach out to us for help know we really do care about helping them. It does stress us out when we cannot provide adequate updates, and we feel bad we cannot offer more help than we are. But honestly, I do not understand how the governor, lieutenant governor and high ups within the Department of Labor seem OK with what is happening.