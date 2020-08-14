One Maryland woman’s push for voting rights in the 1600s | COMMENTARY

In 1647, Governor Calvert became gravely ill, and on his deathbed he appointed Margaret Brent as executor of his will, saying …”take all and pay all.” Brent did pay most of his debts, but there was no money left to pay the Virginia soldiers who had helped quell the Ingle rebellion. The soldiers threatened mutiny unless they were paid, so Brent went before the Maryland Provincial Court and asked to be named attorney for Cecil Calvert (who was in England) in place of his now-deceased brother Leonard. The assembly granted her request, after which Brent sold some of Cecil Calvert’s property to pay the soldiers. This action did not sit well with Calvert, who wrote to the assembly objecting to Brent’s actions and chastising them for granting her petition to represent him.