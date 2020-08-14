Plea from Baltimore Mayor Jack Young to city residents: Don’t get left out of the census count | COMMENTARY

Our Complete Count Committee has shown tremendous creativity and flexibility as they work to adjust many outreach efforts for today’s social distancing reality. We want to keep people safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, we have come to a point where targeted canvassing in our lowest responding communities — and those often most in need of programs dependent on federal funding — may be the very best option available. We have seen tremendous upticks with targeted outreach in West Baltimore and will be expanding those efforts across the city this weekend.