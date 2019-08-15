‘Never again’ in Howard County

Our Jewish community rallied to pray and witness outside of the detention center because of the violence and devastation caused by ICE and merciless immigration policies. Tisha b’Av marks the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem, the expulsion of Jews from England and Spain, pogroms against Jews in Eastern Europe and a slew of other tragedies. On Tisha b’Av Jews fast, sit low to the ground and chant from the book of Eicha, Lamentations. We are called on the saddest day of the year to mobilize. Despite our historical pain, the realities around us beckon action. Around the country, Jews gathered at 57 protests on Tisha b’Av in mass mobilization to remind the world that when we say “never again,” we mean it.