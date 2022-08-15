Equitable economic policies: what Baltimore needs now | GUEST COMMENTARY

Second grade students attend virtual classes inside Henderson-Hopkins School in The Student Learning Center in 2020. Among the most powerful tools to make Baltimore more attractive to both families and businesses is to invest in schools. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

All Baltimoreans, no matter what we look like, where we worship, or what neighborhood we live in, want to live in a community that provides the things our families need. We want good schools, transit services that allow us to easily get to work and run errands, parks where our kids can play, and to feel safe going about our daily activities.

While there is still work to be done to make that vision a reality, Baltimoreans recently rejected a proposal that would have escalated the city’s challenges — the “Renew Baltimore” effort to slash city revenues by more than $400 million and permanently restrict the property tax rate. City and state leaders should take this as an opportunity to pursue policies to improve quality of life, strengthen the local economy and build opportunity for all. While there is no silver bullet, policymakers possess effective tools to help all Baltimoreans thrive.

The number-one goal of economic policymaking should be to ensure that every family can afford the basics. More than 120,000 Baltimore residents live on incomes below the federal poverty line ($27,750 for a family of four), with Black, Hispanic and Asian Baltimoreans twice as likely to live below the poverty line as their white neighbors. One in four Baltimore children grow up in poverty, subjecting them to toxic stress that makes it harder to succeed in school and later in life. Baltimore cannot thrive as long as its residents continue to face such hardship.

City and state policymakers have many options to help Baltimore families make ends meet. The city can start by enacting a local match to the state’s earned income tax credit, a policy already in place in Montgomery County. The city can also use well-targeted tax breaks to make housing more affordable, such as enacting a renter’s tax credit or expanding the supplemental homeowner’s credit. State policymakers can expand Maryland’s child tax credit to reach more families. The city and state can increase investments in affordable housing.

The most powerful tool to make Baltimore more attractive to both families and businesses is to invest in schools. Families want to settle down in a place where they can count on their children getting a great education, and surveys consistently show that a skilled workforce is business leaders’ top priority when deciding where to locate. We can build that workforce by faithfully implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future and ensuring that every school is equipped to set kids up for success.

To build opportunity for today’s workers and make Baltimore competitive with other cities, we must dramatically improve the city’s transit infrastructure. Nearly 150,000 working-age Baltimore residents do not own a car, with Black residents nearly three times as likely to not own a car as white residents. But an average worker in the Baltimore region would need an hour or more to commute by transit to almost all of the region’s jobs. Policymakers should start by resurrecting the planned Red Line. Other options include expanding the Charm City Circulator, increasing frequency on BaltimoreLink bus lines, and creating and enforcing dedicated bus lanes.

There is much work to be done in Baltimore — and there are many workers willing to do it. The city has significant room for improvement in city services like recycling pickup, dire need for sewer and other infrastructure updates, and thousands of vacant properties needing remediation. Meanwhile, there are more than 17,000 Baltimore residents actively looking for a job but unable to find one. The city should take the opportunity to train residents to address these needs and pay them a fair, family-supporting wage.

This approach would also improve public safety. A growing body of research shows that well-paying jobs — not low-wage jobs, and not the threat of incarceration — can lower crime. Likewise, randomized experiments have found that quality-of-life improvements such as cleaning up vacant properties can reduce nearby violence.

Finally, for Baltimore to thrive, we need an effective revenue system. Thankfully, there are ways to make the city’s tax code fairer while maintaining sufficient revenue. In addition to the targeted tax credits mentioned above, state policymakers can reform the rules governing local tax policy. The General Assembly should pass legislation allowing different property tax rates for different types of property, such as vacant properties or mansions. The District of Columbia already has such a system in place. Legislators should also strengthen a recent law allowing graduated local income tax rates by increasing the maximum rate. A higher cap would enable the city to raise more revenue from its wealthiest residents while offering modest tax reductions to working families.

Baltimore has great potential and also faces significant challenges. There is no “one weird trick” to make these challenges disappear, but with well-designed policies to build opportunity for all, we can make a lot of progress.

Benjamin Orr (borr@mdeconomy.org) is president and CEO of the Maryland Center on Economic Policy. Todd Reynolds (treynolds@aftmd.org) is political coordinator with AFT-Maryland.