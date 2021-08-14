Restrictions on Baltimore police, prosecutors allow criminal ‘underworld’ to flourish | COMMENTARY

What was done in New York by former Police Commissioner William Bratton and his successors is undoubtedly a “second best” policy. But the excesses of the New York policy can be limited without chartering the present regime of lawlessness. Baltimore appears to have a police commissioner that Black residents can trust. He should not be straight-jacketed by the extraordinary restrictions in the consent decree, which as Judge Bredar has belatedly recognized has also fostered police retirements and discouraged recruiting. It is long since past time for Judge Bredar or Mayor Scott and the Biden administration to seek open-ended hearings upon and reconsideration of at least the more intrusive provisions of the decree.