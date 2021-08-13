Could billionaires in space bring science back to the moon? | COMMENTARY

What, then, is NASA’s purpose in low-earth orbit? Very little, it seems, aside from maintaining its own satellites placed there by commercial rockets. The ISS, orbiting a mere 250 miles above Earth, may provide a certain element of awesomeness for some. But it has outlived its purpose. And at $150 billion to build and at least $4 billion annually to maintain, the ISS has been and continues to be a strain on the NASA budget.