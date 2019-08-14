Recession prediction: an unreliable science

U.S. economic growth slowed from 3.1% in the first quarter of this year to 2.1% in the second quarter. This decline potentially sets the stage for what could be a more tepid pace of growth for the rest of the year. If the economy contracts for two consecutive quarters, the National Bureau of Economic Research usually defines this as a recession. Bond markets have been sounding the alarm. Plenty of Americans are worried. They see our heavy reliance on globally interconnected production chains, a financial system addicted to cheap money, a fast-rising asset bubble and a political system that is toying with extreme policies.