Pitts: Jeffrey Epstein didn’t commit suicide

But Mr. Epstein’s death is also a body blow to the public trust. And the public trust can’t take much more. Not with the most prodigious liar in history as president, not with the nation’s political discourse flooded with falsehoods from cable-news prevaricators, website exaggerators, social-media fabricators. Not with the rise of so-called “deepfakes” that will make lies seamless and high-tech until it is ever more difficult every day to know that you know what you know. And a nation that cannot even agree on what the facts are is a nation that loses cohesion, loses the very ability to act as a nation.