Baltimore’s next mayor must be a leader of action

Any official elected in Baltimore City for more than 10 years is part of the problem, not the solution. It’s time for a new face and fresh ideas in City Hall’s top seat. Sheila Dixon had her chance and failed us. Nick Mosby should stay where he is; voters didn’t want him the last time he attempted a mayoral campaign. Let’s remember that Catherine Pugh only became mayor in 2016 and left in 2019; she can’t be blamed for the city’s deterioration. And it’s time for Jack Young to retire. Despite having a new title, Jack Young is not new to being in a position of great power in Baltimore City. Since becoming City Council president in 2009, Mr. Young has been in a position of power city-wide, with a large staff and budget at his disposal, receiving $50,000 more annually than City Council members for his responsibility to drive legislation through City Hall. He had almost 10 years in which he could have fixed Baltimore’s problems. He didn’t.