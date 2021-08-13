The new service motto: ‘The customer is always wrong’ | COMMENTARY

I imagine that the agents are overworked, underpaid, exploited by uncaring managers and verbally abused by enraged customers. The good ones who actually try to help seem pathetically grateful for a kind word or a simple expression of gratitude. After I spent almost an hour working with one recently, he told me I was a wonderful person with infinite patience. But I’m not, really. In self-defense, I’ve become a kind of machine myself, automatically saying “OK,” “uh-huh,” “sure” and “no problem,” as the agent struggles to control the wayward computer, which has a mind of its own. It seems determined to prove me wrong, and the agent usually doesn’t admit that anybody but the customer made any mistakes.