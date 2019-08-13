Why Van Hollen’s Social Security ‘fix’ won’t work

FDR foresaw the problem. He knew that Social Security would be a very difficult sell in Congress as a use of public money. Lawmakers would have justify using public money on a program that does not serve all Americans equally. In fact, one-fifth of our poorest seniors do not even qualify for benefits at all. Moreover, public money introduces a question of fairness when spouses get half of what their partners collect. The reality is that this legislation would simply add trillions of dollars of debt to our children’s load so that the program could continue to provide a $50,000 or more in stipend to seniors who are the 1%-ers that we seek to soak.