The problem with the ‘superbug’ label

Perhaps “bugs” is not as objectionable as “super,” but it is still less than satisfactory. This term has a variety of possible meanings and typically no explicit effort is made to clarify which of these are relevant. In addition to referring to microscopic infectious agents, “bugs” can also refer to insects or other small creatures, not to mention software glitches. These other “bugs” (especially certain insects) can, in some cases, transmit disease-causing microorganisms and can also exhibit resistance to chemicals used to kill them, such as the mosquitoes that transmit malaria parasites. Even if we ignore this possible source of confusion and assume it is always clear that microscopic organisms are at issue, it is not clear that “bugs” refers solely to bacteria and not viruses or other pathogens.