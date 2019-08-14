Rachel Marsden: Mass shootings a product of America’s mercenary culture

Violent vigilantism has been endorsed by the U.S. government itself, which has frequently given its blessing to private mercenary actions on foreign soil, most notably in the Middle East. Cronies from the military-industrial complex left government service because they had found a way to funnel the defense budget into their own pockets. Their business plan can be boiled down to hiring guys to kill people for money. Once the government literally gives civilians the license to kill and loses its longstanding monopoly on deadly force, it effectively authorizes vigilantism. It’s that critical element of U.S.culture — the outsourcing of violence to nonstate actors — that sets America apart from other nations.