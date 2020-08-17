Hopkins needs to abandon idea of armed police force | COMMENTARY

Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels and Johns Hopkins Medicine CEO Paul B. Rothman recently responded to critiques of their decision to pause rather than abandon plans for an armed university police force this way: “We had a moral responsibility to seek a different kind of department and to fold it into a holistic strategy that paired crime reduction with community development.”
The problem is the Johns Hopkins police force was never about a “holistic strategy” or “community development.” Rather the administration has consistently sought, despite the resistance of community, students and faculty, to pursue an increased militarization of campus security that already includes over 1,100 security officers.
Multiple neighborhood associations near the Johns Hopkins Homewood campus — including the Abell Improvement Association, the Greater Remington Improvement Association and the Harwood Community Association — voted almost unanimously to oppose a Hopkins police force. The East Baltimore campus, where Hopkins police would initially patrol, has also seen organized resistance by surrounding neighborhoods like Douglass Homes. Faculty and students have consistently voiced their disapproval, with Hopkins professors most recently garnering more than 6,000 individual signatures. These signatures were delivered to President Daniels home in a demonstration that brought together around 100 Hopkins affiliates and Baltimore residents.
While Mr. Daniels and Mr. Rothman claim Hopkins is pursuing “community development,” history reveals otherwise. Launched in 2001, the East Baltimore Development Initiative (EBDI), led by Johns Hopkins, displaced about 740 families from the medical campus area. Less than one in 10 families are recorded as having returned and have done so through the support of nonprofits like Rebuild Metro rather than EBDI, according to a 2018 story in The Sun. A community reinvestment fund that was promised to residents in 2002 never materialized.
The Hopkins private police force, slated for initial deployment in East Baltimore, can readily be understood as part of a larger project of community displacement, not community development. Studies show the key role of policing in the early stages of gentrification. According to Maryland land records, Hopkins owns several homes near its hospital and between the first police bill in 2018 and now the median home price in the area has risen more than 40-fold. Finally, Johns Hopkins Hospital has filed over 2,400 lawsuits since 2009, primarily targeting Black working class patients living in East Baltimore. Considering such hospital litigation in the context of EBDI and Hopkins property holdings, the private police is indeed part of a “holistic strategy” to erase certain communities from near the university’s predominantly white spaces.
The response by Mr. Daniels and Mr. Rothman focuses on the “crime-reducing impact of sworn police capability.” This focus on crime is severely myopic. It fails to capture the immense racialized trauma inherent to modern-day policing, an institution that has historical roots in slave patrols. Are the police killings that take the lives of 1 in every 1,000 Black men captured in the “crime-reducing impact” cited by Mr. Daniels? This physical threat is inclusive of campus police forces. While a lack of accountability and transparency make it difficult to obtain precise numbers, a growing number of people across the country have been killed or injured by university police.
Maryland is no exception: In July 2013 Morgan State University officers were involved in the death of Tyrone West, an unarmed Black man. In June 2015 there was a fatal shooting by a University of Maryland-Baltimore officer, another fatal shooting by a Coppin State University officer in December 2016 and, most recently, a nonfatal shooting by a Morgan State University officer in January 2018. While Mr. Daniels and Mr. Rothman cite the “expanded possibilities for police reform,” historical experience shows the widest range of reforms has consistently failed to curb racialized police violence.
We are deeply concerned with the university’s paradoxical rhetoric of supporting a police force while pursuing “community development.” We also recognize that a two-year delay of the police force is just that: a delay. A delay in responding to urgent calls for justice and healing, and a delay that allows the university’s public relations department to strategically dissociate its policing initiative from the current national uprising.
This attempt at “waiting it out” will not succeed. We add our voices to the collective demand to defund the police. We demand that Johns Hopkins immediately and permanently abandon its plans for an armed police force. We demand that the university redirect the vast resources associated with establishing this force and truly dedicate them to community development; to, in the very words of Mr. Daniels and Mr. Rothman, a “comprehensive approach to safety like violence interruption, addiction treatment, and public health first responders.”
Mihir Chaudhary, (mchaud18@jh.edu; Twitter: @mihirjaychaudh) is a graduate of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Habben Desta (hdesta2@jhu.edu) is a Ph.D. student in chemical and biomolecular engineering at Johns Hopkins University, and Lester Spence (invictus@jhu.edu) is a professor of political science and Africana studies at Johns Hopkins University. They write on behalf of Coalition Against Policing by Hopkins (CAPH) — a group of concerned Baltimore residents and Johns Hopkins students, faculty and alumni.