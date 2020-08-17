Hopkins needs to abandon idea of armed police force | COMMENTARY

The response by Mr. Daniels and Mr. Rothman focuses on the “crime-reducing impact of sworn police capability.” This focus on crime is severely myopic. It fails to capture the immense racialized trauma inherent to modern-day policing, an institution that has historical roots in slave patrols. Are the police killings that take the lives of 1 in every 1,000 Black men captured in the “crime-reducing impact” cited by Mr. Daniels? This physical threat is inclusive of campus police forces. While a lack of accountability and transparency make it difficult to obtain precise numbers, a growing number of people across the country have been killed or injured by university police.