Ending census count early is a mistake that will hurt communities | COMMENTARY

Nearly 900 national, state and community groups have also called on Congress to extend the time for the Census Bureau to do the count. In addition, more than 500 foundations, including the Horizon Foundation in Columbia and others in the state, signed onto a letter opposing any shortening of the census timeline. Here’s why: Foundations working to improve lives and communities rely on census data to help identify community needs and prioritize how they make grants. Indeed, many foundations have provided funding to help make sure the count is accurate in overlooked communities as part of a commitment to advancing equity in how our country spends public money.