Pitts: Woodstock’s 50th anniversary

Maybe you've seen that commercial where a millennial is eager to improve her credit rating so she can move away from the clueless nit that is her mom. Maybe you remember when people like you were the ones on TV snickering at old folks' old folksiness. Now you're the one being snickered at and people like you are hawking walk-in tubs and adult diapers. But if it's true the shine has worn off Generation Boom, that bell-bottoms and "groovy" have gone the way of rumble seats and "23 skidoo," it's also true that much of what that generation championed seems not just timely, but critical.