Robert B. Reich: Guns, dangerous drugs and desperate migrants | COMMENTARY

The merchants of such death — American gunmakers like Glock, Smith & Wesson, Beretta USA, Barrett, Century International Arms and Colt; Mexican producers of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl; and the wholesalers and traffickers connecting buyers with sellers on both sides of the border — are making piles of money. Free market ideologues may argue that as long as everyone is getting what they want, these trades are efficient. Yet vast numbers of people are dying.