Don’t destroy the postal service, help it thrive | COMMENTARY

Enshrined by the Constitution, the Postal Service provides universal delivery service to people all across the country, regardless of cost or geographic location. It doesn’t matter if you live in a remote tribal community, on a rural farm, or beside a distant mountain — the Postal Service will reach you at a reasonable rate that no greedy private corporation would ever even consider. It employs more veterans than almost any organization in the country, and an astonishing 40% of its workforce is made up of minorities. Because of this robust piece of the public sector, Americans are afforded hundreds of thousands of well-paying, unionized jobs that serve as a step ladder into the middle class for people from Biloxi, Mississippi, to Brooklyn, New York.