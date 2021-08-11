Red Maple Place debacle: ‘embarrassing failure’ for Baltimore County executive | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore County Board of Appeals’ rejection of the development plan for Red Maple Place, a proposed 56-unit apartment building in East Towson, was a setback for affordable housing advocates and a relief to community and environmental activists. For county executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., who supported the project, it was an embarrassing failure.
Unfortunately, Red Maple Place is an example of what the county does worst: planning for effective and equitable land use. The project is a victim of the county’s haphazard approach to land use issues in general, and affordable housing in particular.
The demand for affordable rental housing is backed by a 2016 settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that requires that the county “take all necessary steps” to encourage private developers to build 1,000 affordable housing units there by the end of 2027, or about 83 units per year. The county was forced into the settlement by years of policies and practices with a discriminatory impact on minority and disabled residents.
If the appeals board’s decision is not overturned by the courts, the loss of the 50 apartments earmarked for affordable housing will further place the county behind on its bench marks. Fewer than 500 units have been approved, and the county had set a goal of 570 by last year.
It is hard to conceive of a more controversial site on which to shoehorn an apartment building than the wooded 2.5-acre parcel chosen for Red Maple Place. Neighborhood opposition is led by Nancy Goldring, president of the Northeast Towson Improvement Association and a descendant of one of the freed men once enslaved on the Hampton estate north of Towson who founded the historic East Towson neighborhood in the 1850s.
Ms. Goldring says that Red Maple Place would be the latest chapter in the destruction of the community, which remains predominantly Black. Indeed, its history is the familiar story of urban renewal done at the expense of poor, but thriving, minority neighborhoods.
A BGE substation gobbled up homes and a ball field there in the 1950s. Later, more homes would be lost to the construction of Towsontown Boulevard, the District Courthouse, Towson library and a parking lot for Stanley Black & Decker.
Environmental activists complain that the variance to the 100-foot forest buffer otherwise required between the project and adjacent wetlands granted by the county would exacerbate existing stormwater management problems. The proposal, which includes a waiver of open space requirements, would eliminate half of the little green space left in East Towson.
Contrast the struggles over Maple Place with the ease with which the county council recently blew past concerns over unlawful “spot zoning” to allow construction of 118 market-rate condos on two parcels of commercially zoned land through bills 46-21 and 73-21. Both bills were the result of negotiations between developers and neighbors.
Council members defended themselves against critics by stating that they were using their legislative powers to solve problems. One problem that they are not solving is affordable housing.
Suffice it to say that neighbors in Baltimore County historically have been more amenable to market-rate condos than affordable housing. Consequently, it is unsurprising that not one unit of affordable housing has been produced by the council’s passion for spot zoning.
Red Maple Place and bills 46-21 and 73-21 have one thing in common: The ad hoc, developer-dominated approach to planning and zoning that has characterized Baltimore County for decades.
Baltimore County has made the challenge of building affordable housing in a racially and environmentally equitable manner far more difficult than it needs to be. There simply is no excuse for an adequate supply of affordable housing coming down to fraught proposals like Red Maple Place. I could almost be persuaded that Red Maple Place was set up to fail.
Baltimore County has no public housing and, until recently, no agency dedicated to housing issues. It has eschewed measures successfully used by other counties to induce developers to build more affordable housing.
Mr. Olszewski points out that when he took office in 2018, he inherited the affordable housing settlement agreement but no plan to implement it. The 28-member “work group” he appointed in April is supposed to come up with one by the end of this year. Better late than never.
Getting things accomplished in a large metropolitan county requires thoughtful planning. The Red Maple Place debacle is what happens when county officials fly by the seats of their pants instead.
David A. Plymyer retired as Anne Arundel County Attorney in 2014. His email is dplymyer@comcast.net; Twitter: @dplymyer.