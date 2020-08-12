Police need to stop the practice of detaining people on the ground except in extreme cases | COMMENTARY

The recent video of an incident in Aurora, Colorado where police officers forced a 6-year-old girl, her teenage sister, two cousins and an aunt to lay face down on hot asphalt was for me the last straw. It was heart wrenching to hear the child crying and pleading to be moved next to her sister. This family had committed no crimes, but they were victims of police misidentification and an horrendous police practice that must be curtailed by law.