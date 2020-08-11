Keisha Lance Bottoms should be our next vice president | COMMENTARY

The bad news for those in those camps is really twofold. The first part of that bad news being that the election is still three months away and a great deal can happen so nothing should be considered a sure thing. The next part of that bad news is that as a candidate and possibly, future president, Joe Biden clearly has some challenges to either overcome or mitigate. The first problem is less in the control of Mr. Biden. The second one he can positively influence with one decision. As an American, I believe it critically important to the welfare of our nation for candidate Mr. Biden to pick the strongest running mate possible. That choice still remains with him.