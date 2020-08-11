I want to tell Betsy Devos that I am scared | COMMENTARY

After championing against these changes for two years, I feel defeated. I am angry for students who will question whether they should report and at abusers who will be free to do more harm. I grieve for survivors who will not have access to resources and may suffer throughout their lives as a result. I am appalled that Betsy DeVos released these changes during a pandemic, when victims of domestic abuse are forced to shelter-in-place with their abusers. Most of all, I am afraid of being assaulted and not receiving support and justice afterward. I want to tell Ms. DeVos these things, but she is not interested in the perspectives of the students she claims to represent.