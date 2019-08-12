Ragtag resisters fight for peace and quiet near BWI

The FAA and the airlines disregard our noise complaints, even in the hundreds of thousands. They assume that complainers are merely a small number of cranks, just NIMBY’s (Not In My Back Yard). They also assume that an increase in noise is somehow necessary for the sake of safety and efficiency, which is a false argument. They don’t seem to understand that noise does not just fall straight down, like a soft rain on a windless day, but disperses in a 5- to 6- mile swath across these new flightpaths. We hear the noise through open windows, through closed windows, through walls, with planes booming every two to three minutes, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., and again in the wee hours for cargo flights. That wide swath of heavily populated, established communities now getting noise bombed is where these huge numbers of complaints are coming from.