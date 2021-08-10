More results, less politics: blunting the opioid crisis in Md.’s rural communities | COMMENTARY

Amid the aroma of deep fried Oreo cookies caked in powdered sugar and the shrieks of middle schoolers on carnival rides, there is no better place to learn about the opioid crisis than from the first responders working the county fairs this summer. Public health officials, law enforcement and addiction counselors all tell the same story: Opioids are killing rural communities in Maryland.
The COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation, widespread job loss and increasing supplies of illicit drugs are fueling the already raging fires of opioid addiction and death. Last year was the deadliest year of the opioid crisis in the United States, with an estimated 93,000 fatal overdoses in an epidemic that has claimed more than 900,000 lives since 1999. Even more worrying is the fact that this epidemic is now intergenerational. Infants of addicted women are born with a host of setbacks to their development.
Opioids also disrupt the basic socio-economic fabric of our families and communities. The economic consequences of the epidemic drain public and private capital away from other priorities. Opioid deaths diminish the labor force, reduce tax revenues and orphan children. Small town communities are often left to bear increased sheriff department costs, coroner medical examiner costs, treatment costs for the uninsured, foster care, court fees and hospital expenses for babies delivered with positive toxicology. When Maryland communities respond to the opioid crisis, their tax dollars are not used to build new schools, make broadband accessible or offer affordable housing.
Our response to the opioid emergency should drive solutions that produce results for value. Fortunately, resources may soon be available. Late last month, a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general announced a $26 billion national settlement with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three companies that distributed opioid painkillers. The State of Maryland stands to receive $485 million of this settlement to help address the opioid epidemic here.
Here are four ways in which Maryland can leverage these funds to produce real results:
First: Pilot supportive housing initiatives in both rural and urban communities. There is strong evidence that supportive housing can mitigate a variety of harms related to addiction. Among homeless individuals with mental health or substance use disorders, supportive housing can reduce incarceration rates, lower emergency department visits and reduce inpatient hospital spending. Economic benefits mostly offset, and in some cases may exceed, program costs.
Second: Test and expand harm reduction best practices designed for rural populations. Many counties and local nonprofit organizations, like Voices of Hope Inc. in Cecil and Harford counties, advocate for behavioral health disorder prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery resources, and tested pathways of recovery. These organizations run training programs, field overdose vigils and offer syringe service programs that reduce risky behavior. There is evidence that syringe service programs reduce needle sharing, lower HIV transmission, reduce domestic violence and save public funds.
Third: Apply social networking analysis to local drug trafficking patterns. The United States made great strides in understanding complex terror systems through tailored algorithms and deep analysis of their illicit infrastructure. The north-south I-95 corridor and east-west Route 40 highway remain principal transit points in Maryland for drug trafficking. Advances in social networking analysis can be cost effective for local, state, and federal law enforcement to identify and arrest major drug traffickers.
Finally: The $485 million opioid settlement provides the opportunity to build randomized controlled testing and pay-for-success government contracting models at the local level to drive better outcomes. With these settlement funds, local governments can also leverage private social impact capital to assist nonprofit, mission-oriented organizations to blunt opioid use and mitigate harm.
The opioid epidemic is a complex public health, socio-economic, and law enforcement emergency that requires best practices to mitigate harm to our communities. The pending pharmaceutical settlement gives our rural communities leverage to change the trajectory of death and destruction. With testing, pilot projects, trusted partners and a results-oriented approach to the opioid emergency response, we will have the opportunity to return our summer evenings to carnival rides and county fairs.
R. David Harden (dave@hardenforcongress.com) is a Democrat running in Maryland’s 1st District Congressional race.