More results, less politics: blunting the opioid crisis in Md.’s rural communities | COMMENTARY

The COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation, widespread job loss and increasing supplies of illicit drugs are fueling the already raging fires of opioid addiction and death. Last year was the deadliest year of the opioid crisis in the United States, with an estimated 93,000 fatal overdoses in an epidemic that has claimed more than 900,000 lives since 1999. Even more worrying is the fact that this epidemic is now intergenerational. Infants of addicted women are born with a host of setbacks to their development.