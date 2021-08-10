Dear Lamar: Your fans need to see you embrace COVID vaccination | COMMENTARY

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black or African American, non-Hispanic persons are almost three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and twice as likely to die when compared to white, non-Hispanic persons. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Baltimore City is over 62% Black or African American alone. People here need see you get vaccinated, and they need you to advocate for vaccination and cooperation with other public health efforts. The more people who can be infected with the virus, the more people who will get sick or die and the more likely it becomes that another possible even more dangerous variant will appear.