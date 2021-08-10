Dear Lamar: Your fans need to see you embrace COVID vaccination | COMMENTARY

Dear Lamar,
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens published a video entitled “Dear Lamar,” featuring local youth who wrote letters to you describing how your success inspired and motivated them. “You inspire me to work harder in everything I do,” one child wrote. “You have inspired me to be myself and to love others, even if they are different,” wrote another. “When I grow up, I want to be a believer like you,” the final letter writer says.
The video also includes a clip of Coach John Harbaugh talking to you on the sideline of the 2019 game at Cincinnati, the “Houdini” game. “Do you know how many little kids in this country are going to be wearing number 8 playing quarterback for the next 20 years?” he asked you.
As a Baltimore Ravens Fan since 1996, I am so proud to have you as our quarterback. An organization that has represented the epitome of AFC North defensive powerhouse for 25 years finally has an offense that is not only respectable but will go down in the history books as one of the greatest units of all time. Watching you lead the offense to beat an undefeated Tom Brady, to six touchdowns on Monday Night Football against the defending NFC champions, and a team best 14-2 record in 2019 was incredible. For that, I thank the organization and you, specifically, for bringing some purple pride back to our city.
As a public health professional, however, I couldn’t be more ashamed to have you as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is a great city, with many opportunities and many struggles. We know 309 humans lost their lives to the public health crisis of gun violence on our streets during your MVP year of 2019. In 2020, 298, and already this year 171 people have been shot and killed in Baltimore. That’s 778 who have died by firearm over 36 months. In just 18 months, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 54,000 have tested positive in the city and more than 1,200 have succumbed to the disease.
In your first press availability since having COVID-19 for a second time in just nine months, you continued to push back on questions of your vaccination status. You said being unvaccinated is “a personal decision,” which it is. But that choice should be easy for you. Being unvaccinated is absolutely a competitive disadvantage. You must wear a mask and distance yourself from your teammates, you are less protected from a virus that could sideline you for 10-days minimum, you might miss opportunities to get precious reps in your chase of a Lombardi, not to mention any long lasting symptoms. Just a week ago, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton reported he is still feeling lingering effects from his COVID-19 diagnosis in December.
Football is just a game, however. Off the field, people look up to you as a celebrity and role model. Specifically, the young residents of Baltimore, where only 50% of the population is vaccinated, look up to you.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black or African American, non-Hispanic persons are almost three times as likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and twice as likely to die when compared to white, non-Hispanic persons. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Baltimore City is over 62% Black or African American alone. People here need see you get vaccinated, and they need you to advocate for vaccination and cooperation with other public health efforts. The more people who can be infected with the virus, the more people who will get sick or die and the more likely it becomes that another possible even more dangerous variant will appear.
We already lose enough people in our great city to gun violence. We can’t lose any more than we have to, to a virus. As a public health professional and a fan, I implore you to reconsider your stance.
Daniel P. Burke (dan@danielpburke.com) is a paramedic and a manager at an area health department.