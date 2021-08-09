Md. needs more info on toll lane contract; vote must be delayed | COMMENTARY

Those who live in Baltimore or on the Eastern Shore, who get none of the supposed benefits of this project, would get stuck with the bills. Despite the exorbitant tolls paid to a private corporation, the contract’s progressive predevelopment design, numerous compensation events, billions of dollars in utility relocation, and change orders all would require Marylanders to pay up. Most of these costs would fall on the taxpayers of the entire state, not just those living where the toll lanes get built.