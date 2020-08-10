COVID-19 may be wearing down my house too | COMMENTARY

Then, in a sign of solidarity, a piece snapped off the top rack of the dishwasher now used daily, leaving our glassware listing to the right. Enter another repair person, who ordered a part but told us that now in the time of COVID-19 it could take two weeks to arrive. And why stop there? I ran two loads of laundry last Friday night. The first load dried beautifully; when I put in the second load, the dryer made a loud buzz sound but didn’t budge. Yet another repair person told us the motor was going and it wasn’t worth fixing, so we’ll need to find a new one. Meanwhile, we first had to run to a home improvement store to pick up new fluorescent bulbs for the ceiling fixture in the laundry room. Of course, they were flickering on their way out, too, and we determined it would be easier for the repair person if they could actually see the dryer.