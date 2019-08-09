Witcover: Trump mouths platitudes against white supremacy while also trafficking in it

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York noted: “This manifesto appears to echo the same anti-immigrant sentiment that permeates the language espoused by President Trump. Ultimately it is the perpetrators who bear responsibility for their heinous acts of domestic terrorism, but President Trump’s racist rhetoric has stoked the flames of hate and white supremacy, and increased the likelihood that people will commit mass murder based on these notions. The president must stop his racist rhetoric that has the effect of encouraging mass murder.”