What it’s like in the NBA bubble | COMMENTARY

I am not asking anyone to leave their family for consecutive weeks or months as I have, because that is hard. I am not asking anyone to quarantine in a single room for seven days. I am not even asking that everyone get tested for COVID-19 everyday. I happily chose to endure this way of life with the hopes of being a part of something great, an example of how to be proactive in the face of extreme adversity. What I do hope everyone does, is what their favorite NBA player in the bubble is doing: wear a mask and maintain a responsible physical distance from others. The NBA has created a “whole new game.” What will you do?