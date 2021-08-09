Financial literacy courses should be required for graduation throughout Maryland | COMMENTARY

A former student in my financial literacy class approached me at the local public library. I remembered he had considered my class a “dumb” elective, something mindless to fill a gap in his class schedule. The young man had moved to Chicago after graduation, and he had made some mistakes there that forced him to move back home to Maryland. He told me he was getting his life back in order using the information he learned from a project we did in my class in which students took hypothetical salaries and figured out how to balance priorities — rent, groceries, bills and saving.