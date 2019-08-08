Evelyn Y. Davis: dragging me into the afterlife

I told Evelyn I had no place for it in my apartment. She told me I would not have to take it home and the funeral home would put my name on it. Nervously, I told her I did not want my name on a casket. She informed me that death was a part of life. Again, I felt creeped out and tried to change the subject to an especially corrupt CEO she disliked. Gratefully, that did the trick. It was a tactic I employed over and over whenever Evelyn Y. Davis prematurely ventured into her afterlife, tugging me along.