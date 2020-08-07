Bring health care to the community in era of COVID-19 | COMMENTARY

But the real key is to develop a system of local neighborhood leaders trained as community health workers who can meet residents where they live, shop and work to communicate and provide health services from a place of trust. For the past several years, these workers, under a federal government initiative, have worked to reduce health disparities by improving access to health screenings in underserved communities and by holding nutrition, exercise and smoking cessation workshops in local community centers. Now in the COVID-19 era, they are working to increase contact tracing for new infections in underserved communities and vaccination rates in pediatric communities where vaccinations have drastically declined.