Delta has changed the game; it’s time to embrace a national vaccine verification system | COMMENTARY

When the CDC recommended in May that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks in most settings, businesses in most states were forced to trust that those not wearing masks in their establishments were indeed vaccinated; there is no way to tell vaccinated and unvaccinated people apart. Where mask mandates persisted, confrontations with patrons who didn’t want to wear them have been unpleasant at best and dangerous at worst. The vaccine “honor code” that some thought would be sufficient to encourage masking by people who hadn’t yet been vaccinated has failed, and our collective move away from masking likely accelerated the spread of delta.